Bill to protect houses of worship from closure rules headed to governor’s desk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that creates the ‘Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act’ has passed the Oklahoma Senate.

House Bill 2648 creates the ‘Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act,’ which would deem any order or rule a substantial burden if it requires the closure of a place of worship.

“Our religious freedoms have come under attack in recent years, and this is one area where that has become very apparent. During the pandemic, churches were deemed nonessential, and closures were recommended,” Sen. David Bullard said. “This bill will protect our houses of worship. I want to thank the men and women who are standing strong in supporting this bill, and others like it, to protect our religious freedoms.”

“As someone whose faith is integral to my life, it broke my heart to see stories about people in other areas of the country who were unable to worship as they wanted due to overreaching bureaucratic infringement of their First Amendment rights,” Rep. Brian Hill said. “Like the majority of Oklahomans, my faith is as essential as the food I eat or the air I breathe, and I’m grateful my colleagues bravely stood up today for our freedom of religion.”

The bill now moves to the governor’s desk.