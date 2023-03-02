OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would increase compensation for citizens serving jury duty is moving forward.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Senate approved Senate Bill 713, authored by Sen. Carri Hicks, (D-Oklahoma City.)

The measure would increase pay for jurors in non-federal courts from $20 to $30 per day.

“Serving as a juror is a civic duty we’re all called upon to do at some point but it’s important that we ensure citizens are fairly compensated for their time,” Hicks said. “Juror reimbursement hasn’t been increased in at least 20 years, while the cost of living has gone up exponentially. We need to raise juror pay to better reimburse Oklahomans for their service.”

Hicks says most states offer a pay range between $6 to $50 for jury duty.

“This is an opportunity to become one of the top states in the region for jury duty reimbursement – a civic duty that should be open to individuals who may otherwise not be able to afford missing work,” Hicks said.

SB 713 will now be sent to the House for further consideration.