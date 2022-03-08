OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long lines at tag agencies to get an ID is something many Oklahomans dealt with last year.

The State of Oklahoma activated mega centers to temporarily help the problem, but now state legislators say they have a plan to fix the issues for good.

“It didn’t work for anyone,” said Clayton Taylor of the Oklahoma Tag Agent Coalition.

Legislators say the perfect storm of the pandemic, Real ID and budget cuts…

“Made it very difficult for the tag agents to perform a good quality service,” said Sen Chuck Hall of Perry.

New legislation, House Bill 3419 and Senate Bill 1605, would change the process by which Oklahoma issues licenses and tags.

The bills would take the parts of the Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Tax Commission that deal vehicle registration and put them together in the Office of Management Enterprise Services, calling it “Service Oklahoma.”

“Same room, same help desk, same service orientation to make sure they are serving our tag agencies which in turn serve our constituencies,” said Rep. Dell Kerbs.

The Republican Representative from Shawnee pushed the bill through in the House Monday.

Legislators says no jobs will be cut in the move. They say 14 lawmakers and over 120 tag agents weighed in on the language of the bill.

“First of all, it gives us one boss to answer to, not two of three different ones,” said Taylor.

Tag officials say that requiring an agency in every county and uniforming services are welcomed changes.

“We want it to be where someone walks in in Miami or they walk in in Altus and they know that they can get the same service in both cities,” said Taylor.

Legislators also say the bills will help Oklahoma as the Real ID compliance deadline approaches in May of 2023.

“We are still behind when it comes to Real ID in this state and the clock is ticking,” said Hall.

The bill has passed the House. The State Senate version should be heard on the Senate floor in the coming week.