Bills aimed to help children of military families signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two bills that aim to help students who come from military families have been signed into law in Oklahoma.

Senate Bill 68 and Senate Bill 69 are intended to help get the children of active military parents transferring to Oklahoma back in school as quickly as possible.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of military families are transferred to our four military bases each year,” said Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer. “Moving constantly is one of the hardest parts of being in a military family, and these bills will remove at least one major stress and that’s getting their children back in the classroom as soon as they get settled.”

U.S. Department of Defense officials requested SB 68 to bring Oklahoma in line with other states under the National Compact on the Education of Military Children.

The bill provides school district residency status for children of active military members who have been or will be transferred to an Oklahoma military base.

It also requires schools to accept the students’ enrollment applications electronically. It also allows parents to provide proof of residence within 10 days of moving to Oklahoma.

SB 69 carries the same provisions for military children who enroll in a statewide virtual charter school, which is currently only available to Oklahoma residents.

On Tuesday, Senate Bill 68 and Senate Bill 69 were signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.