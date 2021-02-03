Bills to help military families moving to Oklahoma approved by committee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Senate committee just approved two bills that the author says will help military families.

Sen. Frank Simpson authored Senate Bill 68 and Senate Bill 69 to help children of active military parents return to the classroom quickly following a transfer.

Senate Bill 68 provides school district residency status for children with parents who have been transferred or will be transferred to an Oklahoma military base while on active military duty.

Simpson says the bill was requested by the U.S. Department of Defense to bring Oklahoma in line with other states under the National Compact on the Education of Military Children.

“With four military installations in Oklahoma, we have a lot of families transferring in and out. Military life is difficult enough – I want to make enrolling in school as easy as possible, so these families have one less stressful thing to deal with when they move,” Simpson said.

Senate Bill 69 allows children of active military personnel who are being transferred to Oklahoma to enroll in a statewide virtual charter school.

Currently, only Oklahoma residents can enroll in virtual charter schools.

Both bills require schools to accept electronic enrollment applications for these students and the parents must provide proof of residence within ten days of moving to Oklahoma.

The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved the two bills on Tuesday. The measures now move to the full Senate for consideration.