OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – House Bill 3283, a bill that drops charges for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor, has passed the House’s Criminal Justice and Corrections committee.

HB3283’s author, Representative Justin Humphrey, R-District 19, told the committee that it was time to revisit certain laws already on the books and reconsider if their punishments were just.

“Since we dropped the heroin and methamphetamine and all that down to a misdemeanor, I find it just absurd that in Oklahoma you can go to prison 10 years for raising a chicken. So I am filing this bill to drop raising a chicken to a misdemeanor,” said Rep. Humphrey.

The bill was passed with a 5-0 vote and will move to the House floor.

However, some anti-animal cruelty organizations, like Animal Wellness Action, are condemning HB3283.

In a press release sent to KFOR, Animal Wellness Action stated that they had uncovered illegal cockfighting pits in Rep. Humphrey’s district and had obtained fight schedules in 2021. However, according to AWA, when the organization notified local officials, the authorities didn’t act on it.

“The first state to outlaw cockfighting did so 190 years ago, and it’s shameful that this matter is set for debate on the floor of the Oklahoma Legislature in 2022,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action.

KFOR has previously reported on allegations in which Oklahoma farms were being investigated for trafficking birds to Guam for cockfighting. The AWA and Animal Wellness Foundation alleged that Oklahoma, “may be the cockfighting capital of the United States,” after their investigation revealed that three of the top five shippers of birds to Guam over a three-year period were in eastern Oklahoma.

If HB3283 passes, it shall become law on November 1, 2022.