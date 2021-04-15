‘Cocktails to Go Act’ one step closer to becoming law in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would allow Oklahomans to purchase cocktails to-go is now one step closer to becoming law.

House Bill 2122, also known as the Cocktails to Go Act, would allow establishments holding a caterer’s or mixed beverage license to sell single-serve wine and cocktails to-go if they are in a sealed, tamper-proof container.

If a delivery is made, the establishment’s employee must be at least 21 years old, and the employee must be able to verify the age of the customer as well.

If delivered or picked up, the beverage must be placed in the trunk of the vehicle, or in the rear compartment of the car or truck if no trunk is available.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new trend of taking out meals from local restaurants, and I believe this service will be popular long after COVID-19 subsides,” Sen. Bill Coleman said. “Last year, we allowed restaurants to sell bottled wine and beer to-go, and this service was widely popular. It only makes sense to expand to-go service to include single-serve glasses of wine and cocktails. This will provide yet another form of income for restauranteurs across the state as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

Third party deliveries of cocktails, like through Grub Hub or Postmates, are prohibited.

Entities holding a license to manufacture liquor or other alcoholic beverages are also barred from selling cocktails to-go under the measure.

“This is about helping our local restaurants recover from financial losses suffered from shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic,” McEntire said. “These beverages would be in sealed, tamper-proof containers similar to what could be purchased in stores, ensuring public safety measures are in place.”

The bill now heads back to the House for final approval.