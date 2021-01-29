COVID-19 protocols for Oklahoma lawmakers do not include mask mandate for lawmakers but does for staff, visitors

FILE – In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, left, R-Atoka, looks on as Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, right, R-Oklahoma City, answers a question at a news conference in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma House and Senate leaders on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, announced safety protocols for the upcoming legislative session that include encouraging, but not requiring, lawmakers wear masks when at the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The leaders of the Oklahoma House and Senate have announced COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming legislative session that include encouraging, but not requiring, lawmakers to wear masks when at the state Capitol and livestreaming all proceedings.

The precautions announced Friday by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat also include requiring staff and visitors to wear masks, limiting capacity of committee rooms and legislative chambers, remote voting on bills in committee and proxy vote or remote voting on bills on the floor of the bodies.