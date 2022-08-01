EARLSBORO, Okla. (KFOR) – There is been confusion over a city council meeting scheduled for Monday night in the town of Earlsboro and police officers said they’re concerned the city will get rid of the department or their jobs.

About 400 people live in the town of Earlsboro, which is located on the east side of Pottawatomie County.

John Permetter said he’s lived there for 83 years.

“Well, they’re planning on something,” said Permetter. “I don’t know what it is.”

According to the Monday meeting agenda, city councilors may go into an executive session to discuss ’employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of Earlsboro Police Dept. personnel.’

“Then they’re going to come out of executive session and decide what they’re going to do, take action or not take action,” said Blake Jones. “The residents are unhappy because they’re under the impression that the police department is going to be dissolved.”

Jones is the former Earlsboro Mayor.

In 2015, he said he helped put the Earlsboro Police Department together. Jones said before that, Pottawatomie County Deputies would respond to 911 calls.

“It takes them 30-45 minutes to get to us,” said Jones. “There was no protection and we tried to get them to help us and they did everything they could.”

Off camera, officers told KFOR they don’t know why their employment is being discussed in the meeting. They’ve been left in the dark. They told News 4 they’re worried they could lose their jobs.

Attorney Beau McMillin spoke on behalf of the department and Police Chief Candie Griffin.

“She’s kind of beside herself. She’s never had a poor review. She’s never had a bad relationship with any of these people. She feels like they’re doing a good job and the community is supports her,” said McMillin.

News 4 reached out to Mayor Brian Nipper. He directed us to the city attorney who said “I can state there is nothing on the agenda that would allow the council to disband the police department.”

When we asked if the individual officers will have a job Tuesday he said, “I can’t speak to what decisions will be made. The council can’t decide those in advance.”

Meanwhile, Permetter said he’ll be watching.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll be up there to see hopefully,” he said.

The city council meeting starts Monday night at 7 p.m. at the town hall building in Earlsboro.