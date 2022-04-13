OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tuesday was a landmark day in Oklahoma, and it garnered national headlines. Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill banning nearly all abortions and forcing providers to face prison time if they perform one.

“It was a thrilling day,” said Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, one of the authors of the newly-signed SB612 law. “It is a historic day in the state of Oklahoma, possibly stopping abortion for good and completely.”

It is one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the nation.

Starting in August, doctors who perform an abortion can face a felony charge, up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

“It’s what we continue to see is just this attack on reproductive rights,” said Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and House Minority Leader. “It’s not just Oklahoma, it’s nationwide.”

Some claims have flown around since the signing of the bill, and KFOR decided to look into a few of them.

One of the claims was that a majority of Oklahomans supported the legislation, and another was a legal claim making its way around social media. News 4 spoke to two separate lawmakers and an attorney about the issue.

“I represent all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt said Tuesday. “They overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly do not support abortions in the state of Oklahoma.”

Is that the case though?

A Pew Research article from 2020, highlights one of their studies from 2014. It shows 51 percent of Oklahomans supported legal abortion in all or most cases with 45 percent on the other end.

Pew stated in their article that they’re comfortable using 2014 survey data because “…public opinion on abortion in the United States has been relatively stable in recent decades.”

Olsen said aside from the state’s bigger cities, he doesn’t believe that’s true.

“My experience from being around the state, emails, phone calls, Oklahoma, to me seems very strongly pro-life,” he said.

“I think Republicans are simply out of touch with what Oklahomans actually want,” Virgin said. “They don’t want people at the state capitol meddling in their personal lives.”

Another claim on social media stated that a rapist could spend more time in prison than a doctor who performs an abortion.

Oklahoma City attorney Ed Blau said theoretically that is true.

First-degree rape in Oklahoma carries a minimum sentence of five years.

“Depending on the jury, depending on the judge, depending on the prosecutor, it is absolutely possible that the alleged rapist could get less time than the doctor who performed the abortion,” he said.

However, the sentence also carries a maximum of life in prison.

Blau said every case is different though, leaving no guarantees.

“I have seen someone charged with first degree rape receive probation. I’ve seen someone charged with first degree rape be convicted and be sentenced to life in prison,” Blau said. “It’s literally Impossible to say what could happen in any given case.”