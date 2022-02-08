OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, is seeking what he says will give rural Oklahomans more of a voice when it comes to voting on state questions.

Sen. Hamilton has filed Senate Joint Resolution 30, which would change how state questions are passed.

Currently, state questions are passed by a simple majority, which Sen. Hamilton said doesn’t represent the true opinion of all Oklahomans. Instead, he is proposing that state questions must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote of all Oklahoma counties in order to be passed, and in the case that a majority of voters approve the question but it does not meet the two-thirds of Oklahoma’s 77 counties requirement, that question will only take effect in the counties that approved it.

Sen. Hamilton claimed that state questions provide more opportunities for voter fraud, election tampering, out of state influence and even, “several notable disasters,” including the lottery, medical marijuana and Medicaid expansion, among others.

“I remind you that rural Oklahoma voted overwhelmingly against each of these,” said Sen. Hamilton. “State questions are a way for out of state liberal groups – who are not accountable to us – to spread half-truths and lies and to circumvent our legislature. It is the duty of the legislature, as our representatives, to solve these issues.”

Senate Joint Resolution 30 has been assigned to the Senate Rules Committee. If it is passed through the legislative process, it will then be placed on the ballot for Oklahomans to decide.