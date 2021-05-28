Attorney General Mike Hunter’s former election opponent hopes to succeed him as AG following resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General Mike Hunter’s former election opponent is hoping to succeed Hunter as attorney general following Hunter’s resignation from the AG’s office.

Gentner Drummond

Businessman and rancher Gentner Drummond announced Friday he is seeking the Attorney General’s Office, which became open after Hunter announced his resignation this past Wednesday.

“We have seen the results of political cronyism and we have suffered the consequences of politicians who serve their own interests above those of We the People,” said Drummond. “I believe it’s more important now than ever to uphold the rule of law and protect the Constitutional, God-given rights of all Oklahomans.”

Drummond lost to Hunter in the Republican primary run-off, falling just 269 votes shy of the lead.

Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Hunter to serve as Attorney General in 2017. He was elected to the office in 2018.

Hunter announced his resignation, effective June 1, on Wednesday, issuing the following statement:

“It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general. Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans. I thank those who entrusted me to fulfill this role and I am very sorry that I will no longer be here. I also extend a very heartfelt appreciation for those employees who chose public service and to work for the office. The employees in the Attorney General’s Office are dedicated, driven and go to bed every night and wake up every morning with the safety of Oklahomans as their magnetic north. I truly appreciate everything they do.” OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY GENERAL MIKE HUNTER

Gov. Kevin Stitt will appoint Hunter’s replacement.

Stitt released the following statement Wednesday regarding Hunter’s resignation:

“The Attorney General informed me of his resignation this morning and I respect his decision to do what he thinks is best for his office and the State of Oklahoma. I know he is going through a difficult time and I wish him, his family, and the employees of his office well.” GOV. KEVIN STITT

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

The Attorney General’s Office has been working through Oklahoma criminal court decisions that can and are being overturned following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.

A spokesperson for Hunter told KFOR in a statement on Wednesday that those legal battles “will be handled and it will be business as usual.”