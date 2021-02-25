Gov. Stitt announces new deputy secretary, says he’s now done modernizing cabinet

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt said he finished modernizing his cabinet with the selection of a deputy secretary of digital transformation and administration.

Stitt named Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services Executive Director Steven Harpe as deputy secretary of digital transformation and administration, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.

The governor announced earlier this week Susan Winchester as secretary of licensing and regulation and Jennifer Grigsby as secretary of economic administration, both of which are new positions.

Oklahoma’s governor is statutorily limited to 15 cabinet secretaries. Stitt and State Chief Operating Officer John Budd reassigned agencies that previously reported to Budd – as he served as secretary of agency accountability – so to dissolve that cabinet area and create new cabinet roles, according to the news release.

Budd will continue to directly report to Stitt as COO and continue overseeing cabinet secretaries and state agencies.

“With the new cabinet structure and team members, we’ve improved our alignment of like agencies together in the same cabinet areas so they can share best practices and find ways to serve Oklahomans more effectively,” said Budd. “I am extremely proud of the team we’ve built, and I look forward to continuing my role in managing the cabinet for the Governor as his Chief Operating Officer.”

Stitt said adding Harpe and nominating Winchester, Grigsby and Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Scott Mueller will bring success to the state.

“I continue to be amazed by the caliber of Oklahomans who are interested in serving our state,” Stitt said. “Oklahomans hired me to bring a fresh set of eyes to state government and these new additions to my Cabinet will play key roles in helping us to continue make Oklahoma a Top Ten state.”