OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Ken McQueen as Secretary of Energy and Environment following the resignation of Ken Wagner effective September 3, 2022.

“I am leaving the post with a sense of accomplishment knowing that our environment is constantly improving, and that the energy innovation and production that happens in Oklahoma is making the world cleaner, more affordable, and more secure,” Wagner wrote in his resignation letter.

Now, Gov. Stitt has announced Wagner’s successor to be native Tulsan, Ken McQueen.

Courtesy: Office of Governor Kevin Stitt

“I’m delighted for the opportunity to return to my home state and actively participate in the advancement of Oklahoma’s energy and environmental resources,” said McQueen.

“Ken McQueen’s forty years of experience in energy and environmental policies make him an invaluable asset to our administration,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am excited to work with Ken to continue the great progress we’ve made to make Oklahoma a national leader in energy innovation.”

According to Gov. Stitt’s office, McQueen has been an energy, environment and natural resource professional in the southwest US; most recently serving as US EPA Region 6 Administrator in Dallas and US EPA National Energy Policy Advisor, being the first and only native-born Oklahoman to serve as a regional administrator at EPA.

“Ken McQueen is the perfect choice for Governor Stitt’s pick as Secretary of Energy & Environment. His experience as a former state secretary in New Mexico, his time at EPA, and his experience as an energy executive make him incredibly qualified to lead our great state agencies and continue to move Oklahoma forward as a leader in both energy and the environment,” said Wagner. “I am proud to call him my friend.”

According to Stitt’s office, McQueen was New Mexico’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources prior to federal service and “led New Mexico’s energy efforts to become the third largest crude oil producer in the US.”

McQueen received his Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Tulsa, where he currently serves on the Industry Advisory Board.

He also served as a petroleum engineering adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa and guest lecturer at other colleges and universities.