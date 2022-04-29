OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The head of Oklahoma tourism has resigned from his position, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is pursuing a lawsuit against Swadley’s Bar-B-Q amid controversy surrounding the restaurant chain and the State of Oklahoma.

Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Friday afternoon concerning the controversy. He announced that he accepted the resignation of Jerry Winchester, who had served as Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.

He said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

“We are committed to getting to the bottom of this. There are a lot of different investigations going on right now, and I think we can all agree that the most important things are protecting the taxpayers and shining a light on any corruption or any bad actors,” Stitt said.

Stitt also announced that the state filed a lawsuit against Swadley’s earlier Friday.

“We intend to protect the taxpayers by any and every means necessary,” he said.

The governor also said he has no relationship with Brent Swadley, the owner of the restaurant chain.

“I don’t know Brent Swadley. I have no involvement in this contract,” Stitt said.

Oklahoma state lawmakers on Thursday announced they are preparing to form a special committee to investigate potential misuse of taxpayer funds through vendor agreements with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Earlier this month, a report by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency raised eyebrows about a four-month investigation into significant expenditure growth by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

The report focused on lawmaker concerns regarding a contract with Swadley’s Bar-B-Q restaurants.

Officials say the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has paid $13 million to Swadley’s Bar-B-Q restaurants to renovate and run the Foggy Bottom Kitchens in certain Oklahoma state parks.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced that it was canceling the lease concession agreement with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.

According to the statement, the department said it was canceling the contract due to “suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices.”

Swadley’s issued the following response:

“From the beginning, every aspect of the Foggy Bottom Kitchen project has been directed and approved by state officials. We stand by our team and all that we have done to benefit the people of our beautiful state.“

Swadley’s has stated that nearly 300 people will lose their jobs because of the contract being canceled.

Stitt said Winchester’s leadership was instrumental in raising the number of state park visitors from an average of 9.5 million to 12.5 million.

“Our state parks are on their way to becoming top 10, and I expect that momentum to continue,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, in his role as Secretary of Tourism, will take more oversight of the Tourism Department, according to Stitt.

“He will make sure the agency is properly managed and is taking all necessary steps to address any issues with vendors or staff,” Stitt said.

Stitt said he expects Pinnell to advise him in real time of any problems or policy changes that need to happen. Pinnell, as Cabinet Secretary, will be tasked with coordinating information gathering for the legislature.

Pinnell spoke during the news conference, saying the administration will lead the Tourism Department with humility, clarity and courage.

“Humility: We are going to make sure that we put the guardrails in place moving forward in this state agency, and I’ll work with the legislature and the Governor’s Office to institute those changes,” he said. “Clarity: We’re going to be fully transparent in this process, protecting taxpayers and the investment that we’ve made across the state of Oklahoma. And courage, courage to make the decisions needed. We’re not going to play politics with this. We’re going to make sure we have the courage to make the decisions and make the changes necessary to make our tourism industry in Oklahoma, as the governor said, top 10.”