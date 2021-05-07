Gov. Stitt signs bill that restricts teaching of critical race theory in Oklahoma schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that restricts Oklahoma schools from teaching critical race theory.

Stitt announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he signed House Bill 1775 into law.

“As governor, I firmly believe that not one cent of tax payer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans about their race or sex,” Stitt said in a video he posted on Twitter.

My statement on HB 1775. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) May 7, 2021

Educators across Oklahoma denounced the bill, saying that critical race theory does create division among students, but instead sheds light on racial discrimination in various aspects of American history.

“What critical race theory talks about are the policies and the law. The focus is on the discrimination itself and the hurt that discrimination caused those people,” said Christopher Lehman, an Edmond native, Oklahoma State University graduate and professor of ethnic studies at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. “Critical race theory does not teach that people of different skin colors are better. When I teach it, I don’t focus on how people feel about other people of color. I focus on the actions that the laws and the policies prescribe.”