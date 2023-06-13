OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A veto by Governor Stitt came as a surprise to one lawmaker, after he spent the entire session getting the support from colleagues, law enforcement and the mental health community.

SB 552 would provide more mental health services to inmates that are deemed incompetent to stand trial.

If someone were to be considered unfit to stand trial, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services would be able to evaluate the person to help determine the best course of action.

It could be more time at a mental health facility, or it could be back to jail to await trial.

The Department of Mental Health, through a spokesperson, said over 60 county jails participate in a similar pilot program.

The passage of SB 552 would allow the department the ability to contract out services with local providers closer to the county jails.

Senator John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, authored the bill, which earned unanimous support in the House and only one “no” vote in the Senate.

“To say that I was surprised on Friday, when SB 552 was vetoed, is saying it very mildly,” said Haste.

Despite the department’s pilot program, Governor Stitt said in part, county jails don’t have the resources, “in place to handle the responsibilities this Bill would create.”

He also urged, “district attorneys, law enforcement officials (e.g. sheriffs), the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and other mental health professionals to collaborate well before the next legislative session to identify creative solutions available to address the overarching issues.”

But Haste said he went through the work of collaborating with all the stakeholders, including the ODMHSAS, who requested the bill, and the DA’s Council and the Sheriff’s Association.

“I can’t stress this enough…to be able to get three different entities like this, that are coming at it from different standpoints to reach an agreement, is not that easy,” said the senator.

The bill was vetoed and lawmakers don’t have the ability to override it in their current special session.

But since the bill was filed in the 59th Legislature, Haste can have the veto overridden next year when lawmakers are back in regular session.

The 59th Legislature spans two years and will end after next year’s session.