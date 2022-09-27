OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a failed special session in June, Governor Kevin Stitt is asking the Oklahoma State Legislature to find a new way to pass grocery tax cuts.

Governor Stitt called for a 3rd Special Session in May, in the hopes of getting inflation relief to Oklahomans.

The House passed bills that would provide tax cuts to personal income tax and grocery taxes.

But the House adjourned sine die after sending the bills to the Senate.

Senate leadership said the rules did not allow them to hear and vote on the bills. The House disagreed.

The session was left in limbo and no bills were signed.

On Tuesday, the Governor stood on the south steps of the Capitol and asked for them to figure it out.

“The legislature passes the bills,” said Governor Stitt. “That’s part of the public pressure – call their Senators, call their House members, tell them that they want this to get done.”

Charles McCall, Republican Speaker of the House, said his chamber is willing to provide relief to Oklahomans.

“The House has been leading on and passing inflation relief for two years now, and stands ready to act yet again to deliver the relief the governor is fighting for and Oklahomans deserve,” said McCall, in part of a statement.

Senate leadership does not agree with passing permanent tax cuts in the face of an uncertain economy.

“We must be mindful and do tax cuts the right way,” said Greg Treat, Senate Pro Tem, in part of a statement.

Roger Thompson, Senate Appropriations Chairman, said the state can’t risk any fiscal mishaps.

“We have lived through the years where we’ve had $1.3 billion shortfalls,” said Thompson, in a statement. “We don’t want a repeat of those years. Looking at tax cuts holistically and taking a deliberate approach is the best way for us to do tax reform.”

The governor does view the economy as a long term concern.

“I don’t think we’re on the brink of a recession. We’re in a bear market right now,” said Governor Stitt.

This week lawmakers will be back at the Capitol for the 2nd Special Session to vote on projects paid for by money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Over $1 billion will potentially be approved to spend by the Legislature.

Inflation relief in the form of a grocery tax cut is not currently on the agenda for either the House or Senate.