OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill regarding Holocaust education within Oklahoma schools has advanced in the House.

If House Bill 3720 becomes law, beginning in the 22-23 school year, Oklahoma schools will begin teaching about the causes, course and effects of the Holocaust, speaking with students about the consequences of bullying, bigotry, stereotyping and discrimination, and encouraging the acceptance of diversity of all people.

Representative John Waldron, D-District 77 and Chairman Mark McBride, R-District 53 are presenting HB3720, which will direct the Oklahoma State Board of Education, along with Holocaust education experts, to develop curricula and materials for use by Oklahoma teachers to educate sixth through twelfth grade students.

“Our greatest generation liberated the Nazi Concentration Camps that killed 11 million people, including six million Jews. Yet knowledge of the Holocaust is declining in Oklahoma and America. Anti-Semetic hate crimes are on the rise,” said Rep. Waldron during the House’s Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee.

HB3720 passed with a vote of 13-0 in the subcommittee on Monday. It will now advance for further consideration.