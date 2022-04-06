OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A House committee has advanced a bill that would prevent nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates.

Senate Bill 1100, authored by Senator Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair and Representative Sheila Dills, R-District 69, requires the biological sex to be designated on Oklahoma birth certificates as either male or female, banning the use of “X” or any other notation representing a nonbinary designation.

While SB1100 was in the House Public Health Committee on Wednesday, Rep. Dills stated the bill was to codify Governor Stitt’s executive order into law.

“All of this was brought about because of a federal lawsuit from an individual in Oregon that sued the State of Oklahoma, and an individual from the Department of Health improperly settled that lawsuit and so the Governor issued an executive order to where we would only have listed the biological sex of an individual on a birth certificate. So we are just codifying that into law,” said Rep. Dills.

“This measure is a direct response to our state’s health department adding nonbinary as an option on birth certificates,” said Sen. Bergstrom back in March 2022. “Like the vast majority of Oklahomans, I found this move to be a slap in the face of science. How has our society sunk so low that it is seriously an argument if someone is a boy or a girl? Biological sex is very clear, and our vital state records must reflect this.”

SB100 passed out of the House Public Health Committee on April 6 with a 7-1 vote. It will now go to the full House for consideration.