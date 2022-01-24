“I just kind of feel like it’s just a Band-Aid on a larger problem,” Oklahoma teacher skeptical of Governor Stitt’s executive order to address substitute shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Putnam City schools teacher spoke with KFOR about Governor Stitt’s executive order that allows state employees to volunteer to be substitute teachers during a time where many schools are dealing with critical staffing shortages.

“I appreciate that the governor, you know, is recognizing that there is an educational crisis right now,” Marissa Allen, a teacher for Putnam City schools, told News 4.

Allen spoke with News 4 several days after Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to help keep Oklahoma kids in school during another spike in COVID-19 cases.

“In-person learning is so, so important for the future of that specific child, but also for the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said during a press conference last week.

Stitt is now allowing state employees to volunteer to be substitute teachers, as many schools are dealing with critical staffing shortages right now.

The plan is called Guest Educator Program.

“I just kind of feel like it’s just a Band-Aid on a larger problem. You know, another thing is I’m wondering how the state employees are feeling about this,” Allen said.

While Allen said staffing is a big problem right now, she feels there are other areas where schools could use some help.

“What we truly need for schools is like, I would appreciate if we could have more PPE. We’ve learned about the Omicron variant. The regular cloth masks don’t really work, and so I wish that he could just give us, if Governor Stitt really wants us in school, I wish he would give, like every educator N95 masks. I think even like some plexiglass type dividers would help,” Allen said.

Allen also said a lot of teachers feel they can’t easily be replaced.

However, Stitt’s goal is to keep students learning in their classrooms, in person.

“I just feel like whenever you bring in a guest educator, you know, they’re not able to truly educate and they’re not able to nurture and care for kids the way that educators do,” Allen said.

KFOR reached out to Governor Stitt’s office regarding Allen’s comments about PPE. They told us Oklahoma schools received around $2 billion for PPE last year.