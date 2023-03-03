OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the Governor’s weekly press conference, Kevin Stitt talked of the record state savings but acknowledged there might not be room in the budget for all his state of the state proposals.

“We may not be able to do all of that that I projected in the in the state of the state,” said Stitt.

This week, the House Appropriations Committee unanimously passed a bill that would eliminate the state’s portion of the grocery sales tax.

Whether the bill passes is not a debate between Democrats and Republicans, but rather the Senate and the House.

Governor Stitt called the legislature to special session last fall with the goal of passing a grocery tax cut bill.

Inflation was the top concern for the Governor and most lawmakers at the time. But the Senate did not hear the House’s plan because of its concern with how it would impact state revenue.

On Thursday, there was still no verbal support from the Senate President Pro Tempore.

“We’ll take a look at it when it comes over here,” said Sen. Greg Treat, Senate President Pro Tempore, R-OKC.

Grocery taxes were mentioned in Governor Stitt’s state of the state address.

So was an income tax cut and education reform.

Including all three could be difficult, according to Stitt. Especially with the House’s plan to increase education spending by about $800 million, with $300 million of that going towards tax credits and $500 million going towards public schools.

“In my budget I didn’t have 500 million in the education. I had maybe 200 million, so that’s what the legislature is going to work on,” said Stitt, referring to the difference between the House plan and his executive budget proposal.

The House’s plan would include, for the first time, tax credits awarded to parents that send their kids to private or home school. It’s a favorite for Stitt right now because it aligns with his views on “parent’s choice.”

Record spending on education could make it tough to fit everything in the budget, but it’s something the Governor wants to sign.

“When you think about us putting 3.8 billion in education, which will be the most ever, it’s going to be a huge increase,” said Stitt. “So I think I’d prioritize that.”