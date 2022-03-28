OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Experts say many youth offenders face thousands of dollars in fees after getting out-of-system, but now there could be a new law that supporters say could help break the cycle of juvenile crime.

Criminal justice reform has been a big topic for legislators at the Oklahoma State Capitol for the last couple of years. There have been bills that would cut fees for adult criminals but now there is a bill that would do that for youth offenders.

“We handicap these individuals once they get these fines and fees,” said Senator Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.

She says HB 3205 would do away with the sometimes-thousands of dollars in fees that, in many cases, keep people in the system.

“Let’s say you get picked up for shoplifting and the fine is 50 bucks plus restitution. There are court fees that are added to that, they could be literally thousands of dollars,” said Representative John Talley, R-Stillwater.

He and Garvin, the bill’s co-authors, say it’s important to take steps to prevent kids becoming repeat offenders.

“With thousands of dollars of fine, they never get ahead. Sometimes they commit more crimes so they can pay for their other crimes. So, it’s a vicious cycle,” said Garvin.

Both sides of the aisle coming together to agree –

“People make mistakes and they shouldn’t have further punishment,” said Joe Dorman, former state legislator and current head of the Institute for Child Advocacy.

He says a bill like this one could change the youth justice system in Oklahoma for the better.

“Once they are out of that system, we want to keep them out,” said Dorman.

The bill co-authors say response from the courts has been positive and the bill would not do away with the actual fine.

“They need to pay their debt to society. They need to learn their lesson but at the same time they need to not prohibit them from being successful in the future,” said Garvin.

The bill passed in the House last Wednesday 91-0. It now moves to the Senate, but questions remain.

“When there is a bill that wants to cut the fees and fines, the next logical question is. ‘That’s great. We need to do that, but how are we going to pay for it?’” said Sen. Kay Floyd.

That is the grey area. The bill’s authors tell me they are still working on the funding and measures that would offset the fees that would be waived.