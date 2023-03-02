OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senator James Lankford is continuing the push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Senators Lankford (R-OK) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) have reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 for the 118th Congress which would stop the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

The Senate recently approved Senate Bill 7, written by Senator Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, which would “lock the clock” in Daylight Saving Time. This “trigger law” could go into effect if the Sunshine Protection Act is passed by Congress.

“Twice a year Oklahomans ask themselves—why do we still have to change our clocks? Last year, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, but the House never even voted on the bill. Every mom of young children hates this time of year when alarm clocks change, but baby’s clocks don’t. It is past time to get this bill to the President’s desk so we can take the stress, headaches, and annoying twice-a-year reset of the clocks out of our lives. It’s time to lock the clocks,” said Lankford.

“This ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid. Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done,” added Rubio.