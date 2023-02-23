OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill was approved Thursday forbidding municipalities from allowing public events that could present lewd acts or materials to minors.

According to Senator David Bullard, Senate Bill 503 was approved by the Senate General Government Committee, which would make presentations like these a felony and subject to civil action by the witnesses.

“While there are many mentions of lewd acts in state statute, there is nothing specifically preventing such behavior in public places open to the general public where minors are attending,” said Sen. Bullard, R-Durant. “If people want to pay to see a show, play or some other event with obscene material, that is their right but families attending free public events, like parades, should not be subjected to lewd or sexually explicit acts.”

Officials say SB 503 describes lewd acts as:

Any sexual behavior imitating sex or sexual acts

Groping

Indecent exposure of genitalia or sexual items

Display of replica genitalia

Sexually touching oneself or someone else

Convincing or forcing someone else to sexually touch or practice sexual behavior

Additionally, SB 503 describes a public place as an area the general public can freely access and participate in any event or activity without payment.