TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols announced Thursday he intends to ask Governor Kevin Stitt to amend the special session to address the state’s gun regulations.

“We’re calling the Stand Against Violence and Extremism Act, or the SAVE Act.” Rep. Monroe Nichols

The SAVE Act would repeal the permit-less carry law, concealed carry, and the entire anti-red flag law. It would also raise the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 years old.

Don Spencer is the president of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association. He said he wants no changes to the laws and they should stay the way they are currently.

In Oklahoma, gun owners don’t need firearm registration, a permit to purchase a gun, no license required, no background check for private sales, no permit to open carry, no permit for concealed carry, and are the first state in the nation to have an anti-red flag law.

“If you change any one of those laws, what how would that have stopped this perpetrator Wednesday?” questioned Spencer.

The suspect in the Tulsa shooting, Michael Louis, legally purchased an AR-15 rifle only hours before walking into the hospital. He also bought the handgun used in the shooting two days earlier.

Spencer said places like St. Francis hospital are vulnerable because of its no-gun zone.

Kay Malan, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, said people should not be afraid to live or go to a hospital or to work.

“We are extremely angry that our politicians, our politicians and our lawmakers do nothing to help us,” said Malan. “Politicians say what’s expedient. And lawmakers pass bills that are contrary to public safety.”

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Democratic Party also called to close loopholes on background checks and repeal of the permit-less carry law in a press conference.

