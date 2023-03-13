OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma lawmakers are considering a bill that would modernize the state’s alcohol laws.

Currently, Oklahoma law requires limits on alcohol purchases.

However, a new measure would allow Oklahomans to purchase hard liquor at grocery stores.

House Bill 2354, authored by Rep. Jon Echols, (R-Oklahoma City), would allow grocery stores to sell liquor.

Under the measure, grocery stores would be able to apply for and purchase a grocery retail spirits license. Once they obtain that license, they would then be able to purchase wine or spirits from a wholesaler, and beer from a beer distributor or from a small self-distribution brewer.

Earlier this month, the bill passed out of committee.

If it passes through the Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate, it would then go before voters as a state question.

It is similar to State Question 792, which Oklahomans approved in 2016 to allow full-strength beer and wine to be sold in grocery stores.