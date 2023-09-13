OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma lawmakers are speaking out about Governor Stitt calling for a special session.

Stitt announced on Monday a call for a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature beginning October 3, 2023, to demand tax fairness for all Oklahomans, deliver a tax cut to Oklahoma taxpayers, and increase transparency in the state budget process.

Governor Stitt is calling the Legislature to deliver on the following agenda priorities:

A trigger law mandating that if a state or federal court finds that some individuals, due to their race, heritage, or political classification, don’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay the tax.

A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on the path to zero income taxes. This will keep us in line with surrounding Republican-led states.

A measure that increases budget transparency to ensure that Oklahomans and their elected representatives have the ability and opportunity to see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.

Senate Pro-Tem, Great Treat, says he hasn’t talked to the governor since May 19th and was not given a heads up before the governor asked for the special session.

Treat says his caucus is looking through the agenda from the governor and says it is vague.

Treat says he will be inviting Stitt to appear before the Senate budget committee in the name of transparency.

“Are we going to close schools? Are we going to undo the recent teacher pay raises? Are we going to tax oil and gas and businesses more? Are we going to close hospitals? Are we going to raise property taxes? These are all questions the governor needs to answer directly to Oklahomans instead of just sending out an ambiguous special session call,” said Treat.

Treat goes on to say “Absent having a better understanding, I personally cannot support what looks on the surface to be an ever more disturbing singular focus on dividing Oklahoma without any viable and strategic long-term strategy.”

The Senate will convene for a special session on October 3.