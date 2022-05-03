OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are two House bills going through the Oklahoma State Legislature right now that basically say, “If you don’t want to do business with oil and gas and the firearms industry, then Oklahoma doesn’t want to do business with you.”

Supporters of these two bills say it’s about protecting Oklahoma’s bedrock industry and its Second Amendment rights, while opponents say the legislation stands in the way of free market and free speech.

“Today, the firearm industry is being attacked and discriminated against simply because of manufacturing firearms,” said Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt.

Some Republican lawmakers say that is the impetus behind HB 3144.

“The State of Oklahoma will not contract with any company that has discriminatory practices against the gun industry,” said Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, author of the bill.

He says it’s about not spending taxpayer money with companies that don’t value Oklahomans’ second amendment rights.

“Are we saying that the 2nd amendment is more important than the first amendment?” asked Sen. Carrie Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.

“Discrimination to me means discrimination against people. I don’t think we need to be protecting companies against discrimination,” said Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa.

But guns are not the only things potentially protected.

“Oklahoma is the state that fossil fuels built. If you are boycotting them, the state is not going to do business with you,” said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.

Supporters of HB 2034 point out even as the auto industry and the State move toward electric vehicles, fossil fuels will still be needed for things like plastics and energy in weather emergencies, but opponents say this bill stands in the way of capitalism.

“We are supposed to be a free market society aren’t we? Let the big oil and gas interests take care of themselves,” said Waldron.

Opponents worry fewer bids will lead to higher costs for the State, but supporters say that hasn’t played out that way in Texas where they have passed similar laws.

Critics also asking where to draw the line. Should Oklahoma lawmakers pull back on the courting of Panasonic after the company made a huge contribution to LGBTQ suicide prevention?

“I was excited about the Panasonic deal because they have a forward-thinking position. We shouldn’t be clinging to Oklahoma’s past,” said Waldron.

Both bills have had amendments added and are awaiting full approval on the House floor – from there, they would move to the Governor’s desk.