OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A day after House Bill 4327 was signed into law, banning nearly all abortions in Oklahoma, women’s rights activists are taking legal action.

“House Bill 4327 has ended abortion care in Oklahoma, sending thousands of people into chaos,” said Rabia Muqaddam with the Center for Reproductive Rights. “Certainly the providers who offer abortion services in Oklahoma are devastated, as are their patients.”

Thursday morning, the Center for Reproductive Rights expanded on the lawsuit they filed in the Oklahoma Supreme Court a few weeks ago, trying to block the state’s “Heartbeat Act” to now also include the new law.

The law bans doctors from performing abortions at any point in a pregnancy unless the procedure would save a woman’s life, or if the pregnancy was the result of rape, sexual assault or incest.

“We’re going to ask the court to rule on them at the same time, and we hope that the court will step in to prevent the widespread harms that have been occurring,” said Muqaddam.

The ACLU says it is fully on board, however, it doesn’t want to put all of their eggs in one basket.

“We have the legal approach that our partners are doing such a great job of, but we also have a community organizing approach, people in Oklahoma and should make sure that they are talking to their loved ones about the importance of abortion access,” said Tamya Cox-Touré, the ACLU’s executive director.

The Governor’s office declined to comment on the pending lawsuit. However, after the bill was signed, in a statement said in part, “If other states want to pass different laws, that is their right, but in Oklahoma, we will always stand up for life.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights says they don’t know the timeline for when the State Supreme Court will rule on the lawsuit.