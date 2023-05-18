OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill sitting on the Governor’s desk could lead to mandatory sentencing for certain drug-related convictions, rolling back some of what Oklahomans voted for with the passage of State Question 780.

It’s HB2153. Essentially, the bill keeps drug possession convictions a misdemeanor for the first three convictions, but at the fourth conviction, it would become a felony with a sentence of one year minimum in prison.

“This bill creates a misdemeanor program for drug offenders that allows them to go to drug court and into drug treatment for a second or third misdemeanor offense, but for a fourth offense they could be charged with a felony. Even then, the offender could have the charge reduced back to a misdemeanor with the successful completion of drug court,” said the bill’s author, Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow.

In a statement, Ford said the focus is on getting people the treatment they need by sending them to drug courts and treatment facilities during the first few convictions.

“Oklahoma is full of people that struggle with drug addiction, and they need help. This gives law enforcement, district attorneys and judges the tools they need to get these individuals the help they need through a drug court system, which is uniquely positioned to assess and meet their specific needs and that has the track record of helping those overcome their addiction,” said Ford.

Damion Shade, Executive Director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, said the goal is to get more Oklahomans the treatment they need, but right now the state lacks the infrastructure.

“According to the legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, more than 100,000 Oklahomans who do not have adequate access to mental health or substance use needs,” said Shade.

He said funding to create more substance abuse facilities was the point of the voters in 2016, when Oklahomans passed State Question 780.

SQ 780 reduced felony drug possession convictions down to misdemeanors, and it intended to create a fund that would go towards investing in drug treatment centers and drug courts.

“Oklahoma voters really want us to invest in treatment resources, in the kinds of things that have a proven track record of reducing crime rather than just warehousing people who have a mental health or addiction issue,” said Shade.

The executive director said HB2153 has it all backwards.

“We’re in this strange situation where we are essentially trying to use the threat of a felony record to force people to go into drug treatment programs which may not exist,” said Shade.

Right now, the Governor has the final say.

It sits on his desk awaiting a decision.