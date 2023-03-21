FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill regulating illegal operations of the medical marijuana industry has been approved by the full Senate.

Senate Bill 806 was approved by the Oklahoma Senate 41-1.

Sen. Brent Howard says the bill would limit how many marijuana business licenses could list the same physical address for their applications.

“Those who regulate our medical marijuana industry are running into problems when they raid a facility only to learn that there are numerous licensees who utilize that one address and all have product stored there,” the bill’s author, Sen. Brent Howard, (R-Altus) said. “This makes it nearly impossible for law enforcement to know what product is actually illegal and to properly investigate the case. This measure would limit the number of licenses that can be listed under one address to help improve regulation and shut down illegal business activity.”

SB 806 would make the medical marijuana business license applicant provide proof that they own the land or are renting the property where their business will be located. They will do this by sending in a copy of an executed deed of conveyance or a signed lease for the property. An address or physical location would not be permitted to have multiple licenses within the same category.

Officials say the bill was requested by Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) and the Attorney General’s Office.

Sen. Howard says his legislation will assist with addressing illegal foreign ownership of property and illegal applications for transfer.

“By requiring full disclosure of possessory right, OMMA and OBN will be able to ensure no illegal operations or bad foreign actors are abusing Oklahoma lands and citizens,” Howard said. “This bill would also ensure we know that there are no straw purchasers for illegal foreign owners coming in after the initial application.”

The measure now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says SB 806 is just one bill that aims to target illegal marijuana grow operations.

“Oklahoma’s illegal marijuana grow operations pose a serious threat to public safety, particularly in rural communities invaded by organized criminals from China and Mexico,” Drummond said. “As the state’s chief law enforcement officer, I am committed to working arm-in-arm with Oklahoma’s law enforcement agencies to deliver justice and restore peaceful order.”