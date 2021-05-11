Measure that allows home bakers to sell goods in stores signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new measure was signed into law this week that will expand the ways Oklahomans can buy and sell food.

The Homemade Food Freedom Act will allow the sale of baked goods from home kitchens without a commercial food license.

Local business owners say this will open the door to even more opportunities.

“It’s paved the way for other people to prosper and that’s just something that aligns 110% with Conscious,” said Jennifer Webster, the owner of Conscious Community Co-Op.

Webster says for two years, she’s been fighting for this law.

She owns Conscious Community Co-Op in Edmond and brings local farmers and bakers together to sell locally-sourced food to the community.

She says with the passing of this law, her bakers will be able to cook from their own homes and still sell in her store.

“Allowing for more economic prosperity for that mom or wife or somebody who maybe wants to quit her job and be at home with her kids. Now she can make a viable income and do that,” she said.

But Oklahoma City-County Health Department Administrator Troy Skow says without regulations, he worries it might be difficult to spot and stop foodborne illnesses.

“The home bakery one is not going to be licensed. They’re not going to require an inspection or anything like that, so there’s not going to be any regulations posed on them,” said Skow.

Webster says she disagrees and is excited to show public health officials the potential of the law.

“We’re ready to prove to the health department that this is a good bill, this is a good fit and that it’s time and we can self-regulate. This really opens up a lot of avenues for prosperity for economic growth for Oklahoma,” said Webster.

The law will go into effect November 1.