Measure that changes that Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant program signed into law

Oklahoma Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a measure into law that modifies the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant program.

“Currently, OTAG is awarded directly to low-income students on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis,” said Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman and Education Committee Vice Chairman. “However, this system doesn’t take into account any other financial aid opportunities a student has received, like scholarships, Oklahoma’s Promise, Pell Grants or tuition waivers. The changes made by House Bill 1821 would make this a more equitable system that goes to those with the most need.”

Under House Bill 1821, participation in the program would be based on factors including full-time or part-time enrollment status, unmet financial need, continuous enrollment, nearness to completion of a degree or certificate, state employment needs, and eligibility for other state and institutional student financial aid.

“This measure gives the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education more flexibility in awarding these scholarships so students that are closer to graduation, for instance, or who will be filling roles in high-demand fields, as another example, might be prioritized,” said Rep. Mark McBride, House Education Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman.

The bill was signed into law on Thursday, and will go into effect on Nov. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report