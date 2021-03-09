Measure to modernize court clerk service on county land records passes in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate approved a bill that allows certified copies of county land records to be signed, notarized and recorded electronically.

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, wrote the bill.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the benefits of being able to provide timely services in a virtual manner,” Newhouse said. “Providing electronically certified copies would be more convenient and cost effective for stakeholders since it would eliminate the need to physically appear at the clerk’s office or use mail services to obtain the documents.”

The fee for an electronically certified copy would be the same as a paper copy, under the bill.

“It’s important to note that the measure doesn’t require certified electronic copies to be used, rather it simply allows it,” Newhouse said. “Electronic certification of records has been done in other states for years, and it’s time that Oklahoma catches up and modernizes our processes to benefit all Oklahomans.”

The State House of Representatives will vote on the bill. Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, will carry the bill in the House.