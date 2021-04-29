Measure to stop fraudulent use of disabled veterans sales tax exemption signed into law

Oklahoma Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill to stop the fraudulent use of the disabled veterans sales tax exemption has been signed into law.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Oklahoma currently has twice as many military tax-exempt certificates as 100% disabled veterans in the state.

In 2020, the OTC showed approximated 32,000 military tax-exempt certificates on record. However, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed only 16,000 fully disabled veterans in Oklahoma.

Sen. Frank Simpson has filed Senate Bill 415, which authorizes the agency to disclose taxpayer information to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs relating to 100% service-disabled veterans who qualify for the tax exemption.

Veterans will be required to register with the Oklahoma Veterans Registry to remain qualified for the sales tax exemption. The measure will also require the ODVA to verify eligibility for the sales tax exemption upon the OTC’s request.

“This sales tax exemption is a token of our state’s respect and deep gratitude for these brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our country. For someone else to dishonor their service and sacrifice by using the sales tax exemption is intolerable,” Simpson said. “This bill will ensure that our true heroes are honored by providing businesses a better way to verify one’s qualification for the exemption.”

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Stitt on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report