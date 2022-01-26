OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation to help farmers and ranchers obtain agricultural sales tax exemption.

Sen. Roland Pederson (R) Burlington, has filed Senate Bill 1655, which would simplify the renewal process for farmers and ranchers who have already met the initial requirements to qualify for the exemption.

Currently, every three years an agricultural producer must go through the same application process as those applying for the first time.

“This was one of the issues we looked at in an interim study held here at the Capitol last fall. Once you’ve been approved for this agricultural sales tax exemption, you have to renew your card every three years,” said Pederson, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee. “I heard from farmers and ranchers across Oklahoma who’ve had problems renewing their exemption even though they have previously been approved for it. This will streamline the process for those individuals.”

Under the measure, the Oklahoma Tax Commission would provide a form that producers could simply sign and check a box attesting that they are continuing agricultural production activities in order to receive their permit renewal.