OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money.

Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt before the 2022 session adjourned, has higher income limits for larger families.

“Obviously, the more children you have, the more expensive it is to raise them, but until now, that’s never been a factor in determining income qualifications for Oklahoma’s Promise,” said Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, principal author of the measure. “This is a common sense change that will increase access to the program and help even more Oklahoma students achieve their goal of obtaining a college education. Having a well-educated workforce is key to our efforts to diversify our economy and boost per-capita income in our state. This will ultimately benefit all of Oklahoma.”

Under the new law, students applying for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program will have an income cap of $60,000 for families with two or fewer dependent children, $70,000 for those with three to four dependent children and $80,000 for those with five or more dependent children.

“This change in law will be really helpful for parents who have multiple children going to college,” House principal author of SB 1673, Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, said. “As someone who had three children in college at the same time, I know the burdens that exist. This will help more students attend Oklahoma colleges and universities, which in turn translates into more skilled and trained workers who can attain higher-paying jobs, resulting in a better economy and overall improvement for our state. I’m grateful to the Senate author of this bill, Senator Pugh, for seeing the necessity of this change and for the governor signing it into law.”

This change starts in the 2022-23 school year.