OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many hospitals across the state struggle with the increased number of COVID-19 patients, an Oklahoma lawmaker hopes that a tax break might help some rural hospitals stay afloat.

Sen. George Burns (R) filed Senate Bill 1774, which would allow some hospitals to receive a tax exemption on the sale of personal property or services for hospital use.

To qualify for the exemption, hospitals must:

Must be housed in a building owned by a county or municipality

Being operated by a tax-exempted 501 (c)(3) organization

Being located in a county with a population of less than 100,000 people.

“Nearly half of all Oklahomans live in a rural area of the state, so it’s critical our hospitals in these areas are open and available to serve our citizens,” Burns said. “Unfortunately, more than 80 rural hospitals across the nation have shut their doors over the last decade. Providing hospitals that are operating as a non-profit organization with a tax exemption will help keep their doors open so they can continue to provide high-quality health care for the Oklahomans who need it most.”

A nationwide study by the Chartis Center for Rural Health found that about 25 percent of rural hospitals across the United States are at risk of closure in 2022.

“Stimulus funds provided these hospitals short-term solutions, but we must think outside of the box to give rural health care long-term stability,” Burns said. “This is just one way we can support our rural hospitals and provide them operating relief so they can better serve our citizens.”

The measure has been assigned to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.