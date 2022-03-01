OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Senate bill that would require crimes of human trafficking to be prosecuted within three years of the discovery of the crime is advancing to the Senate floor.

Under Senate Bill 974, “discovery” means the date when the physical or sexual crime against a victim 18 years old or older is reported to a law enforcement agency.

SB974 states that no prosecution can be based upon the victim’s memory that has been recovered via psychotherapy, unless there is evidence that supports.

The bill also would make it a felony to “knowingly and willfully” make a false claim.

SB974’s authors, Senator Darrell Weaver, R-District 24 and Representative Daniel Pae, R-District 62, worked with the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Trafficking Task Force to create these changes in legislation.

SB974 passed the Senate Judiciary committee with a 10-0 vote on Tuesday, March 1.