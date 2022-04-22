OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt signed ‘Ava’s Law’ Friday to educate new parents on infant cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving first aid.

Senate Bill 1462, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, is named in memory of Ava Frizzell.

Ava was the infant daughter of Garvin’s close friend who passed away a few weeks after her birth.

Since struggling with whether they could have saved their daughter had they known CPR, the Frizzell family requested the legislation to help prevent other parents from experiencing such a devastating loss.

“The signing of Ava’s Law is bittersweet. I’m incredibly proud of the Frizzell’s for sharing their baby girl’s story and for the work we’ve done to help other Oklahoma parents learn this important life-saving technique but I’m also heartbroken that this wasn’t already a requirement in Oklahoma that could have spared my friends such agony and possibly saved sweet Ava,” Garvin said. “Hopefully, her story and life will serve as an important reminder and example to first-time parents of the importance of learning infant CPR so they don’t ever have to suffer like this family has.”

Ava’s Law will require anyone licensed to practice medicine and surgery in Oklahoma or duly licensed as Advanced Registered Practice Nurses (like Certified Nurse-Midwives) to provide infant CPR and basic first aid – including contact information for training programs and cord blood banking and donation information – to pregnant mothers.

Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, is the principal House author of the measure.

“Unfortunately, Ava’s Law was inspired by a horrible tragedy,” said Lawson. “I hope this legislation will help more women find necessary resources that could save the life of their child, and I’m thankful to Senator Garvin for the work she has done on behalf of her constituent to fight for Ava’s Law.”

The bill will go into effect November 1, 2022.