“Nothing in either of these bills is good for the public,” Two Open Records bills draw criticism for increasing the price of accessibility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Experts say new legislation on the slate for this spring at the State Capitol would make it more expensive to access public records in Oklahoma and some information would be not available to the public at all. There are two new bills filed for this session that critics say would cut access.

“The public is expected to provide oversight of its government; they can’t do that if they can’t get access to the records,” said Joey Senat, an OSU Media Professor and Freedom of Information Oklahoma Board member.

The two bills were proposed by Senator Tom Dugger, a Republican from Stillwater.

Senat says they would double the cost-per-page for copies of public records to 50¢ and impose a $5 delivery charge for emailed documents.

“I don’t know why it would cost 5 dollars for someone to sit down and simply send an attachment,” said Senat.

Senat also says the bills prevent public access to police reports if there is not an arrest, he says they block access to some jail videos and to some official’s government-owned phone numbers.

“Nothing in either of these bills is good for the public,” said Senat.

Where do the bills come from? Senator Dugger didn’t return our calls or emails, but said in a Stillwater press article that the bills were requested by “constituents,” specifically referring questions to lobbyists for the City of Oklahoma City.

Checking Oklahoma City records, the Open Records changes were proposed as part of the City’s Legislative Agenda in October, then approved by a huge majority at the Oklahoma City Council in November.

“Apparently no questions were asked there,” said Senat.

Mayor David Holt took to Twitter over the weekend saying, in part, “I don’t think any of the elected officials engaged on that item & clearly neither did the media.”

When asked why, Holt went on to tweet, “I’ve never been one to pretend that elected officials are infallible or can be aware of everything. We’re just human beings. That’s partially why the open record & open meetings acts exist, so that the wisdom of the electorate can provide an assist. They’re working right now!”

“That went before the city council and apparently that didn’t raise any questions. Both bills seem to have been written by lobbyists. Now it’s out of the hands of the city, and the rest of the state is left with this seriously wrong legislation,” said Senat.

Mayor Holt declined our request for an interview today.

We also reached out to a city attorney and the lobbyist that Dugger says was responsible for the bills. Our calls were not returned.

These are just bills right now, and have to go through the process during the legislative session, which starts February 7.