Migrants camp out next to the border barrier between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has joined an amicus brief supporting the State of Florida’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s immigration policy, claiming the rules are unlawful and create a dangerous crisis on the U.S. southern border.

Earlier this month, the White House released new policy plans following the end of Title 42, which allowed the government to expel migrants who might otherwise qualify for asylum.

The new rules increase lawful immigration pathways while limiting asylum.

The Biden plan mimics a prior Trump policy known as a transit ban, largely blocking asylum to anyone who doesn’t first apply and get denied for asylum elsewhere along their journey to the U.S.

But Republican leaders aren’t satisfied, saying the reform has not only encouraged more illegal immigration, but also has enabled criminal activities such as fentanyl smuggling and human trafficking.

“The Biden Administration is failing to secure our southern border and protect our communities,” said Drummond. “This catch-and-release immigration policy is worse than irresponsible. It is shameful and presents a serious threat to public safety. Sex trafficking and the fentanyl trade are enacting a horrific toll on our nation. I am proud to stand with fellow attorneys general across the country to protect the rule of law.”

Migration this year, while slightly trailing 2022 figures, is still high. There were roughly 190,000 encounters at the border in March, the most recent month for which data is available.

In addition to Oklahoma, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ brief was joined by the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.