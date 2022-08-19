OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an Executive Order to ensure Oklahoma’s teachers’ and school district employees’ right to decline an invitation and fees to join a union.

“It is time we fight back against the liberal unions that have been keeping a stranglehold on their cut of teacher pay, and stand up for Oklahoma educators’ first amendment rights,” said Governor Stitt. “Teachers should know they have the freedom to opt-in not opt-out of unions.”

The order “urges the State Board of Education to take action to ensure that payroll deductions meet the requirements of state and federal law and that school district employees are fully informed of their First Amendment rights.”

“This is another step in the right direction to focus our classrooms on parents, teachers and kids,” said Secretary of Education Ryan Walters. “We are cutting the liberal union chains off of our teachers.”

No one should be required, as a condition of employment, to: – Resign from voluntary union membership; – Become or remain a union member; – Pay dues, fees, or charges of any kind to a labor union; – Pay a pro rata portion of dues to any third party, in lieu of union payments; or – Be recommended, approved, referred, or cleared by a union. Union dues or fees may not be deducted from an employee’s wages without their authorization.” Oklahoma Constitution (art. 23, § 1A)

KFOR has reached out to Oklahoma Education Association for a comment, this story will be updated when one is received.