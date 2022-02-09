OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The House of Representatives State Powers Committee voted to advance a bill that will extend protections in Oklahoma from a potential federal firearm ban.

HB2984 continues what the Second Amendment Sanctuary State bill does, adding protections for firearm-owning Oklahomans, but it also adds protections for law enforcement.

Representative David Hardin, R-District 86, who authored HB2984, referenced his own 40-year career in law enforcement, and his current position as a legislator in the fact that both positions take an oath to protect the constitutional rights of Oklahomans.

Rep. Hardin posed this bill that in the event that the federal government were to ever give an order to confiscate firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition, law enforcement will not be penalized for disobeying that order.

“This bill basically will protect law enforcement against being forced to take an illegal order from a chief or a sheriff or municipality or a county or a state agency to violate a citizen’s constitutional rights,” said Rep. Hardin.

HB2984 doesn’t change state laws that prevent firearm owners for specific reasons, such as for being a convicted felon or a victim protective order (VPO).

“That doesn’t mean that ATF and the FBI can’t come in here, because they’re going to do what they’re going to do,” said Rep. Hardin. “That just means that our local, state, county and municipal police officers will not be allowed and they will not be retaliated against for standing up for their oath and their constitutional rights.”

HB2984 passed in committee with a 5-1 vote. The sole nay was by Rep. John Waldron, D-District 77.