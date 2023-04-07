OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says he “will sue the federal government” if the Biden administration’s proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is implemented.

The proposed rule, which still faces a lengthy approval process, establishes that blanket bans, like the ban on trans women in female sports Oklahoma passed last year, would violate Title IX. But schools could still adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports.

The announcement has sparked outrage from conservative leaders while also angering trans rights activists who note schools could still prevent some athletes from participating on teams that align with their gender identity.

Last year, Governor Kevin Stitt signed SB2, what its authors called the “Save Women’s Sports” bill, into law. It prohibits anyone born biologically male from playing on school athletic teams designated for females, women, or girls.

Under the law, Oklahoma parents of student athletes are now required to sign a Biological Sex Affidavit confirming the child’s biological gender at birth. If they do not sign the form, then the student cannot compete in athletics in the upcoming school year.

A similar bill was proposed this session to bar students born biologically female from athletic teams designated for males, men, or boys. However, it did not make it to the floor.

The proposed Title IX change would make those bans a federal violation.

Now, Superintendent Walters says the State Department of Education will fight the potential change.

“This is an incredibly misguided and stupid escalation by the radical agenda by Biden. The

Biden Administration will stop at nothing to destroy our families and endanger girls in every

school. This insanity stops here,” said Walters.

Walters says he will ask all school districts to submit within 21 days an outline of their existing sports programs at a special board meeting April 12.

“If the Biden administration implements this illegal rule, Superintendent Walters will sue the

federal government,” Walters’ office said.

The public will have 30 days to comment on the proposal after it is published in the Federal Register. After that, the U.S. Department of Education will review the comments and decide whether any changes are needed before issuing a final rule.