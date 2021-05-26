Oklahoma Attorney General resigns amid allegations of affair with state employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New details are arising in a surprising announcement from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Hunter announced Wednesday morning that he’s resigning on June 1, citing personal reasons. KFOR has learned those reasons involve his divorce and an extra-marital affair.

Hunter has been married to his wife Cheryl for nearly 40 years. KFOR obtained a copy of the divorce petition Hunter filed on May 21, 2021.

In the document, he stated “that a state of complete and irreconcilable incompatibility has arisen” and that it’s “destroyed the legitimate aims of the marriage.”

His longtime friend and former Oklahoma Attorney General, Mike Turpen, said he’s devastated to learn of the allegation against Hunter.

“I am a Democrat. Mike Hunter and his wife are Republicans. My wife and I double-dated with the Hunters,” said Turpen. “They are good friends of ours. I am surprised. I’m devastated and I am very disappointed for everybody concerned.”

Multiple sources told KFOR Hunter was involved in an affair with a woman who is a state employee. They said she has an upper-level job at a state agency.

According to court documents, the woman involved filed for divorce in April 2021 after being married for 25 years.

In a statement, Hunter said, “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general. Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.”

Republican former Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb shared his thoughts on the recent allegations.

“I am not defending any of those allegations, but they are, in fact, allegations,” said Lamb. “Because this is a family matter, it’s a divorce with a public official; of course, I am going to allow that to be private.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt will now appoint a replacement to fill the rest of Hunter’s term. Stitt said he learned of Hunter’s resignation Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the governor wished Hunter and his family the best.

“I respect his decision to do what he thinks is best for his office and the state of Oklahoma. I know he is going through a difficult time, and I wish him, his family, and the employees of his office well.”

Former Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Hunter to the AG position in 2017. He was fully elected to the position in 2018.

As for the next AG, that’s a critical decision for the governor and one of our flashpoint commentators said it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“It’s the top law enforcement official in the state of Oklahoma,” said Lamb. “With [the] McGirt case, in sovereign nations in Oklahoma spread all across our great state, it’s not just the importance of the office of attorney general, it’s the issues Oklahomans are facing right now.”

“I do expect the governor of Oklahoma to pick a friend of his that he knows, respects and likes and would hope that he has a very good working relationship with the friend that he appoints as the next attorney general of the state of Oklahoma,” said Turpen. “There’s no secret that he has a lot of differences of opinions – Kevin Stitt, the governor – with the current attorney general, Mike Hunter. They don’t see eye to eye on very many issues.”

Former state leaders said the sooner the governor picks a new AG, the better for Oklahoma.

KFOR will continue to monitor this developing story.