OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma lawmakers are considering the therapeutic benefits of ‘magic mushrooms’ for some patients.

Rep. Daniel Pae, (R-Lawton), has authored House Bill 2107, which would allow clinical trials and research to be conducted into the impact of psilocybin and psilocyn.

It is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound that is found in ‘magic mushrooms.’

The measure says that a university or research facility could conduct scientific research and clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocyn for the treatment of patients 18-years-old and older who experience:

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Treatment-resistant/ refractory depression

Treatment-resistant/ refractory anxiety

Treatment-resistant/ refractory obsessive-compulsive disorder

Traumatic brain injury

Early-stage dementia

Palliative care

End-of-life care

Opioid use disorder

Moderate to severe chronic pain.

Ongoing research is being conducted at Johns Hopkins University, which has a psychedelics research unit. The unit found that mushroom assisted therapy can reduce depression for up to a year.

Researchers say it is particularly effective for people who have tried other treatments that didn’t work.

However, critics say it opens the door to widespread drug use and it can become dangerous.

The measure has already passed the House’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee.