OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A proposed bill that would provide free menstrual products to low-income women and create a refundable sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products was passed unanimously out of the Senate Appropriations committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1499, authored by Senator Jessica Garvin, R-District 43, aims to combat ‘period poverty’ for Oklahoma women.

“One in five women and girls in our state between the ages of 12 and 44, which are the common ages of menstruation, are below the federal poverty line. However, public assistance programs like SNAP, TANF and WIC don’t provide or cover the cost of feminine hygiene products, which can be quite expensive,” said Sen. Garvin. “Originally, I wanted to just provide a refundable sales tax exemption on these medically necessary products, but once I saw the statistics, I wanted to go even further. My bill now also seeks to create a revolving fund in the Department of Health to help provide these products for free to those who need them.”

Under SB1499, starting in fiscal year 2024 $1 million from sales tax revenue would go to the fund. Local health departments could then apply to OSDH for grants to receive some of that funding. The grants would be given out based on the needs of the population for each department.

Plus, SB1499 would also create a refundable sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products, such as tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins and more. Women could submit their receipts from the past year for their feminine product purchases to the Oklahoma Tax Commission and would be refunded the sales tax paid on those items.

SB1499 will now head to the Senate floor for further consideration.