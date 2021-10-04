Oklahoma County judge halts 2 abortion laws, allows others to proceed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The battle over abortion continues to heat up across the country and right here at home. This spring, the Oklahoma legislature passed nine abortion related laws. Today, five of those laws were challenged in Oklahoma County Court.

With state abortion laws changing all over the country, today a mixed result for Oklahoma, as a judge halts two new state abortion laws but allows three others to proceed.

“We are definitely experiencing an unprecedented attack on Roe v. Wade,” said Rabia Maquaddam.

A group, including Planned Parenthood, is suing the state asking for a temporary injunction to prevent five bills from becoming law November 1.

Oklahoma County judge Cindy Truong ruled two bills will be put on hold. The State’s attorneys conceding that a bill that bans abortion after a heartbeat is detected and one that suspends a doctors license if they perform an abortion are both are unconstitutional, according to Roe v Wade.

“Those laws are outright bans on abortion,” said Maquaddam.

But that same judge decides not to halt three other laws, saying that they did not pose imminent harm to the health of the woman. Two of those laws limit access to medication to perform abortions, the other one says only a licensed OBGYN can perform abortions.

“That will basically immediately disqualify half the doctors in the state if the law goes into effect in November,” said Maquaddam.

“We are very disappointed in the ruling of the court today. With an influx of Texas patients coming in along now with these new restrictions, we know that abortion access continues to be under attack,” said Tamya Cox-Toure of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice.

Attorneys for the State declined comment after the hearing. Attorney General John O’Connor is named as a defendant in the suit. KFOR contacted his office for a statement today, we have not been sent one.

Pro-choice lawyers say they will appeal Monday’s injunction decision to the Oklahoma State Supreme Court and they hold out hope that the state’s highest court will over turn the new laws altogether.

“We hope that the Oklahoma Supreme Court will continue the decisions that they have in the past years and… recognize the right to an abortion in Oklahoma,” said Cox-Toure.